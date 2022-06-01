May has officially come and gone and we're one month closer to the start of the 2022 college football season. With the end of May, also means that we have officially entered the busy season when it comes to official visits. Programs across the country over the next few weeks will be hosting recruits for official visits including Penn State who will be hosting 30+ prospects on official visits in June.

These first few days of June leading up to this weekend are officially "The calm before the storm".