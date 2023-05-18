Penn State remains actively recruiting on the EYBL Circuit
Penn State Basketball has been active on the Nike EYBL circuit and continues to scour the country for talent throughout all classes.
With the new coaching staff, the Nittany Lions have continued to build relationships on the grass-roots scene while making traction with several current seniors and underclassmen.
Here is a look at some of the top EYBL performers who Penn State has been involved with.
Amari Evans, New Heights -- The 6-foot-5 Class of 2025 guard has been a revelation as a shot maker and efficient all around scoring threat with athleticism and a purity of vision as a creator. The Pittsburgh native, who recently transferred to Bronx-based national power Our Savior Lutheran, is shooting 50 percent from the floor and 38 percent from 3-point range on the EYBL circuit this spring. Evans cemented his status as a guy capable of triggering game-altering onslaughts and back breaking scoring spurts. He turned in a convincing 26-point, 12-rebound, and four assist performance, spearheading New Heights to a win over MoKan Elite.
Evans has a crafty scoring arsenal and has been effective at gaining trips to the free throw line. He is likely to immediately inherit the keys to the offense at OSL, which will bid adieu to a prized recruit in electrifying 6-foot guard Ty-Laur Johnson (who recently decommitted from Memphis). He recently earned offers from Marquette and LIU-Brooklyn. Penn State, Kansas State, and Boston College are among the programs who have been in recent contact with Evans, who is now tracking as one of the top 2025 stock risers in the country.
