In this week's Associated Press and USA TODAY Coaches' polls, the Penn State Nittany Lions are remaining steady in the rankings.

In the AP Poll, the Nittany Lions remain the seventh-ranked team in the country following their 38-15 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers. Only one team jumped the Nittany Lions this week, that being Florida State, going from No. 8 to No. 4 following their 45-24 win over the LSU Tigers.

Also ranked in the top 25 from the Big Ten are No.2 Michigan, No. 5 Ohio State, and No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers. Future Big Ten members USC, Washington, and Oregon are all also ranked inside the top 25 at No. 6, No. 8, and No. 13, respectively.

In the Coaches Poll, Penn State also remains at No. 7 in the country. Michigan remains at No. 2 in the country, Ohio State did not fall from No.4, while Wisconsin is the only Big Ten program ranked in the top 25 at No. 19. Iowa, Maryland, Illinois, Minnesota, and Michigan State all received votes. USC, Washington, and Oregon were all ranked as well at No.6, No.8, and No.13.

Penn State will be back on the field this Saturday against the Delaware Blue Hens.