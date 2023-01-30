Penn State retains rising coach Deion Barnes as analyst
Penn State will be retaining former graduate assistant Deion Barnes on their staff as an analyst according to the Penn State athletic department directory on Monday.
Barnes who recently completed a tenure as a graduate assistant for the Nittany Lions has a new title of "Offensive/Defensive Analyst & Analytics Coordinator". The former Penn State defensive lineman returned to Happy Valley in 2020 as a graduate assistant, primarily assisting with the defensive line.
The 30-year-old Barnes is widely considered a potential rising star in the coaching industry, making it a major victory for the Nittany Lions to keep the Philadelphia native with the program. While defensive line coach John Scott Jr remains under contract and is also well beloved within the program, if Scott would leave, Barnes could be the next in line for the defensive line coaching job.
Barnes played with the Nittany Lions from 2011 through 2014 including winning the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award in 2012. During his three years on the field for the Nittany Lions, Barnes recorded 99 tackles including 12.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks.
He would go undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft before signing with the New York Jets as a free agent. He would ultimately be waived by the Jets prior to the beginning of the regular season. He also spent one week with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 on their practice squad.
He joins former Penn State safety Calvin Lowry as letterman to be hired as an analyst in recent weeks. Lowy was hired as an analyst a few weeks ago after serving as Tulsa's wide receivers and special teams coach since 2015.
