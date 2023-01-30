Penn State will be retaining former graduate assistant Deion Barnes on their staff as an analyst according to the Penn State athletic department directory on Monday.

Barnes who recently completed a tenure as a graduate assistant for the Nittany Lions has a new title of "Offensive/Defensive Analyst & Analytics Coordinator". The former Penn State defensive lineman returned to Happy Valley in 2020 as a graduate assistant, primarily assisting with the defensive line.

The 30-year-old Barnes is widely considered a potential rising star in the coaching industry, making it a major victory for the Nittany Lions to keep the Philadelphia native with the program. While defensive line coach John Scott Jr remains under contract and is also well beloved within the program, if Scott would leave, Barnes could be the next in line for the defensive line coaching job.