The 109th Rose Bowl game is set to kick off in just under three weeks as Penn State travels across the country to take on Pac-12 champion Utah in Pasadena.

While the Utes are seeking for their first Rose Bowl title in school history, they will now have to do so without a couple of key contributors.

Cornerback Clarke Phillips III and tight end Daulton Kincaid have each announced that they will opt out of this year’s Rose Bowl game to begin their preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Phillips III was a consensus All-American this past season as well as a finalist for the prestigious Jim Thorpe award which is given to the nation’s top defensive back.

The 5-foot-10 corner from Lakewood, California, is expected to be a first-round pick in this year’s draft and will finish his career at Utah with nine interceptions in just three seasons.

The tight end, Kincaid, finishes his Utah career by gaining over 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns while becoming the top target in the Utes offense this season.

He is one of the premier tight-end prospects in the upcoming Draft and will participate in the Senior Bowl in February as well.

Both players have been massive contributors for Utah this season which means Kyle Whittingham will be forced to make some adjustments ahead of January 2nd.