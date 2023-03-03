Penn State Roster Update - Weight Changes: Offense
Penn State Football updated its online roster on Friday with updated weight changes for each player on the Nittany Lions roster.
Nittany Nation has gone through each of Penn State's members on the offensive side of the ball and listed their previous weight and new weights, as well as the difference for each player since the last update.
Please note that the players are listed by jersey number.
|NAME
|HEIGHT
|PREV. WEIGHT
|NEW WEIGHT
|
Drew Allar
|
6'5
|
238
|
242 (+4)
|
Beau Pribula
|
6'2
|
198
|
206 (+8)
|
Jaxon Smolik
|
6'1
|
185*
|
205
|NAME
|HEIGHT
|PREV. WEIGHT
|NEW WEIGHT
|
Nick Singleton
|
6'0
|
219
|
228 (+9)
|
Kaytron Allen
|
5'11
|
201
|
218 (+17)
|
Amiel Davis
|
6'0
|
204
|
210 (+6)
|
Tyler Holzworth
|
6'0
|
203
|
213 (+10)
|
Tank Smith
|
5'7
|
234
|
220 (-14)
|NAME
|HEIGHT
|PREV. WEIGHT
|NEW WEIGHT
|
KeAndre Lambert-Smith
|
6'1
|
176
|
184 (+8)
|
Liam Clifford
|
6'1
|
199
|
196 (-3)
|
Omari Evans
|
6'0
|
182
|
189 (+7)
|
Harrison Wallace III
|
6'1
|
193
|
196 (+3)
|
Kaden Saunders
|
5'10
|
177
|
172 (-5)
|
Tyler Johnson
|
6'0
|
189
|
195 (+6)
|
Malik McClain
|
6'4
|
200
|
202 (+2)
|
Anthony Ivey
|
5'11
|
191
|
182 (-9)
|
Mason Stahl
|
6'0
|
198
|
192 (-6)
|
Malick Meiga
|
6'4
|
200
|
205 (+5)
|
Jake Spencer
|
5'10
|
211
|
207 (-4)
|
Jan Mahlert
|
5'11
|
169
|
181 (+12)
|
Jason Estrella
|
6'2
|
188
|
187 (-1)
|NAME
|HEIGHT
|PREV. WEIGHT
|NEW WEIGHT
|
Khalil Dinkins
|
6'4
|
238
|
243 (+5)
|
Tyler Warren
|
6'6
|
256
|
254 (-2)
|
Theo Johnson
|
6'6
|
260
|
256 (-4)
|
Jerry Cross
|
6'5
|
254
|
251 (-3)
|
Joey Schlaffer
|
6'5
|
210*
|
227 (+17)
|
Mega Barnwell
|
6'6
|
255*
|
269 (+14)
|
Kolt Pearce
|
6'6
|
260
|
256 (-4)
|NAME
|HEIGHT
|PREV. WEIGHT
|NEW WEIGHT
|
Jimmy Christ
|
6'7
|
316
|
315 (-1)
|
Dominic Rulli
|
6'3
|
265
|
281 (+15)
|
Nick Dawkins
|
6'4
|
315
|
319 (+4)
|
Ian Harvie
|
6'2
|
260
|
277 (+17)
|
JB Nelson
|
6'5
|
300
|
330 (+30)
|
Ibrahim Traore
|
6'5
|
312
|
326 (+14)
|
Landon Tengwall
|
6'6
|
307
|
314 (+7)
|
Alex Birchmeier
|
6'5
|
285
|
292 (+7)
|
Hunter Nourzad
|
6'3
|
313
|
312 (-1)
|
Jim Fitzgerald
|
6'7
|
313
|
322 (+9)
|
Drew Shelton
|
6'5
|
296
|
300 (+4)
|
Anthony Donkoh
|
6'5
|
310*
|
321 (+11)
|
Ben Hartman
|
6'4
|
262
|
276 (+14)
|
J'Ven Williams
|
6'5
|
300*
|
313 (+13)
|
Vega Ioane
|
6'4
|
336
|
352 (+16)
|
Caedan Wallace
|
6'5
|
301
|
328 (+17)
|
Olu Fashanu
|
6'6
|
308
|
323 (+15)
|
Matt Detisch
|
6'6
|
297
|
302 (+5)
|
Sal Wormley
|
6'3
|
302
|
313 (+11)
|
Golden Israel-Achumba
|
6'4
|
315
|
341 (+26)