Penn State Roster Update - Weight Changes: Offense

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • NittanyNation
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

Penn State Football updated its online roster on Friday with updated weight changes for each player on the Nittany Lions roster.

Nittany Nation has gone through each of Penn State's members on the offensive side of the ball and listed their previous weight and new weights, as well as the difference for each player since the last update.

Please note that the players are listed by jersey number.

QUARTERBACKS
NAME HEIGHT PREV. WEIGHT NEW WEIGHT

Drew Allar

6'5

238

242 (+4)

Beau Pribula

6'2

198

206 (+8)

Jaxon Smolik

6'1

185*

205

*Smolik's last reported weight on Rivals was 185.
RUNNING BACKS
NAME HEIGHT PREV. WEIGHT NEW WEIGHT

Nick Singleton

6'0

219

228 (+9)

Kaytron Allen

5'11

201

218 (+17)

Amiel Davis

6'0

204

210 (+6)

Tyler Holzworth

6'0

203

213 (+10)

Tank Smith

5'7

234

220 (-14)
WIDE RECEIVER
NAME HEIGHT PREV. WEIGHT NEW WEIGHT

KeAndre Lambert-Smith

6'1

176

184 (+8)

Liam Clifford

6'1

199

196 (-3)

Omari Evans

6'0

182

189 (+7)

Harrison Wallace III

6'1

193

196 (+3)

Kaden Saunders

5'10

177

172 (-5)

Tyler Johnson

6'0

189

195 (+6)

Malik McClain

6'4

200

202 (+2)

Anthony Ivey

5'11

191

182 (-9)

Mason Stahl

6'0

198

192 (-6)

Malick Meiga

6'4

200

205 (+5)

Jake Spencer

5'10

211

207 (-4)

Jan Mahlert

5'11

169

181 (+12)

Jason Estrella

6'2

188

187 (-1)
TIGHT END
NAME HEIGHT PREV. WEIGHT NEW WEIGHT

Khalil Dinkins

6'4

238

243 (+5)

Tyler Warren

6'6

256

254 (-2)

Theo Johnson

6'6

260

256 (-4)

Jerry Cross

6'5

254

251 (-3)

Joey Schlaffer

6'5

210*

227 (+17)

Mega Barnwell

6'6

255*

269 (+14)

Kolt Pearce

6'6

260

256 (-4)
*Both Schlaffer and Barnwell last weights are from Rivals.
OFFENSIVE LINE
NAME HEIGHT PREV. WEIGHT NEW WEIGHT

Jimmy Christ

6'7

316

315 (-1)

Dominic Rulli

6'3

265

281 (+15)

Nick Dawkins

6'4

315

319 (+4)

Ian Harvie

6'2

260

277 (+17)

JB Nelson

6'5

300

330 (+30)

Ibrahim Traore

6'5

312

326 (+14)

Landon Tengwall

6'6

307

314 (+7)

Alex Birchmeier

6'5

285

292 (+7)

Hunter Nourzad

6'3

313

312 (-1)

Jim Fitzgerald

6'7

313

322 (+9)

Drew Shelton

6'5

296

300 (+4)

Anthony Donkoh

6'5

310*

321 (+11)

Ben Hartman

6'4

262

276 (+14)

J'Ven Williams

6'5

300*

313 (+13)

Vega Ioane

6'4

336

352 (+16)

Caedan Wallace

6'5

301

328 (+17)

Olu Fashanu

6'6

308

323 (+15)

Matt Detisch

6'6

297

302 (+5)

Sal Wormley

6'3

302

313 (+11)

Golden Israel-Achumba

6'4

315

341 (+26)
