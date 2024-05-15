On Monday, ESPN's Bill Connelly released his returning production rankings for the 2024 season.

As of Monday, entering the 2024 season, the Nittany Lions roster ranks top-40 in returning production across all of college football and seventh in the Big Ten when including the conference's four new programs in; Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington. According to Connelly, Penn State is set to return 67% of their production from the 2023 season, which ranks 37th in college football.





