Penn State's 2024 roster ranked top-40 in returning production
On Monday, ESPN's Bill Connelly released his returning production rankings for the 2024 season.
As of Monday, entering the 2024 season, the Nittany Lions roster ranks top-40 in returning production across all of college football and seventh in the Big Ten when including the conference's four new programs in; Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington. According to Connelly, Penn State is set to return 67% of their production from the 2023 season, which ranks 37th in college football.
The Big Ten programs ranked ahead of the Nittany Lions are Rutgers (13), Minnesota (19), Nebraska (20), UCLA (21), Oregon (25), Wisconsin (30). Notably behind the Nittany Lions are Ohio State (56), USC (76), Washington (126), and Michigan (130).
Notable departures for Penn Sate this offseason included OT Olu Fashanu, DE Chop Robinson, DE Adisa Isaac, OT Caedan Wallace, OC Hunter Nourzad, TE Theo Johnson, LB Curtis Jacobs, CB Johnny Dixon, CB Daequan Hardy, CB Kalen King, S Keaton Ellis, WR Dante Cephas, and WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
