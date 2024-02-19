Penn State's 2025 recruiting class added their 12th commitment on Monday evening from New York wide receiver Lyrick Samuel and with his commitment, the Nittany Lions have moved into the top five of the Rivals team recruiting rankings .

The Nittany Lions jumped the Oklahoma Sooners with Samuel's commitment and now lead the Sooners by 35 points. Ahead of the Nittany Lions comfortably remains Notre Dame, LSU, Clemson, and Ohio State in that order.



Notre Dame already holds 16 commitments in their recruiting class which features 12 four-star commitments and four three-star commitments. LSU has just nine commitments but holds a pair of five star commitments. Clemson at No. 3 has 11 commitments including eight four-star prospects while Ohio State has the fewest commitments of any program in the top five with eight but do hold a pair of five-star commitments.



Rounding out the top 10 is Oklahoma, Auburn, Oregon, Georgia, and Texas.

