Penn State's 2025 class moves into top five following latest commitment

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State's 2025 recruiting class added their 12th commitment on Monday evening from New York wide receiver Lyrick Samuel and with his commitment, the Nittany Lions have moved into the top five of the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

The Nittany Lions jumped the Oklahoma Sooners with Samuel's commitment and now lead the Sooners by 35 points. Ahead of the Nittany Lions comfortably remains Notre Dame, LSU, Clemson, and Ohio State in that order.

Notre Dame already holds 16 commitments in their recruiting class which features 12 four-star commitments and four three-star commitments. LSU has just nine commitments but holds a pair of five star commitments. Clemson at No. 3 has 11 commitments including eight four-star prospects while Ohio State has the fewest commitments of any program in the top five with eight but do hold a pair of five-star commitments.

Rounding out the top 10 is Oklahoma, Auburn, Oregon, Georgia, and Texas.

Penn State 2025 Recruiting Class
POS. NAME ST STARS RATING DATE

ATH

Omari Gaines

NJ

5.6

3/28/23

RB

Kiandrea Barker

TX

5.8

4/16/23

LB

DJ McClary

NJ

5.9

9/24/23

RB

Tiqwai Hayes

PA

5.8

9/25/23

TE

Brady O'Hara

PA

5.7

9/26/23

QB

Bekkem Kritza

CO

5.8

11/14/23

DB

Xxavier Thomas

PA

TBD

12/21/23

OL

Owen Aliciene

CT

5.8

1/24/24

LB

Alex Tatsch

PA

5.8

2/4/24

LB

Dayshaun Burnett

PA

5.8

2/7/24

OL

Michael Troutman

NJ

5.5

2/11/24

WR

Lyrick Samuel

NY

5.5

2/16/24

