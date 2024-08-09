Penn State four-time national champion Aaron Brooks is returning to the states as an Olympic bronze medal winner. The Nittany Lion legendary wrestler won the bronze medal at 86 kg with a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan's Javrail Shapiev on Friday.



The win for Brooks comes after being upset in the semi-finals by Bulgaria's Magomed Ramazanov 4-3. Ramazanov went onto win the gold at 86 kg defeating Iran's Hassan Yazdani 7-1.

