Penn State's Aaron Brooks earns bronze in Paris Olympics
Penn State four-time national champion Aaron Brooks is returning to the states as an Olympic bronze medal winner. The Nittany Lion legendary wrestler won the bronze medal at 86 kg with a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan's Javrail Shapiev on Friday.
The win for Brooks comes after being upset in the semi-finals by Bulgaria's Magomed Ramazanov 4-3. Ramazanov went onto win the gold at 86 kg defeating Iran's Hassan Yazdani 7-1.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
The bronze medal is the latest accolade added to Brooks' long list. On top of his NCAA championships, Brooks also holds four Big Ten Championships, a gold at the U23 World Championships, a gold at the US National Championships in 2023, and a gold in the Cadet World Championships in 2017.
At just 24-years old, Brooks will likely have at least one more opportunity to win an Olympic gold medal as he'll be one of the favorites to win gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board