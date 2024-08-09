PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago other sports Edit

Penn State's Aaron Brooks earns bronze in Paris Olympics

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State four-time national champion Aaron Brooks is returning to the states as an Olympic bronze medal winner. The Nittany Lion legendary wrestler won the bronze medal at 86 kg with a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan's Javrail Shapiev on Friday.

The win for Brooks comes after being upset in the semi-finals by Bulgaria's Magomed Ramazanov 4-3. Ramazanov went onto win the gold at 86 kg defeating Iran's Hassan Yazdani 7-1.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement

The bronze medal is the latest accolade added to Brooks' long list. On top of his NCAA championships, Brooks also holds four Big Ten Championships, a gold at the U23 World Championships, a gold at the US National Championships in 2023, and a gold in the Cadet World Championships in 2017.

At just 24-years old, Brooks will likely have at least one more opportunity to win an Olympic gold medal as he'll be one of the favorites to win gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BQVJPTiBCUk9PS1MsIE9MWU1QSUMgQlJPTlpFIE1FREFMSVNUITxi cj5Ccm9va3Mgd2l0aCB0aGUgNS0wIHdpbiwgYnJpbmdzIGhvbWUgQnJvbnpl IGF0IDg2IGtnITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9QU1V3cj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1BT VXdyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv T2x5bXBpYW5zTWFkZUhlcmU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNPbHltcGlhbnNNYWRlSGVyZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzlyYTFqVXJZVE0iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85cmExalVyWVRN PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBlbm4gU3RhdGUgV1JFU1RMSU5HIChAcGVubnN0 YXRlV1JFU1QpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcGVubnN0 YXRlV1JFU1Qvc3RhdHVzLzE4MjE5Nzc2MzcxNzYzNDg4NzY/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcGVubi1zdGF0ZS1zLWFhcm9uLWJyb29rcy1lYXJucy1icm9u emUtaW4tcGFyaXMtb2x5bXBpY3MiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnBlbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t JTJGbmV3cyUyRnBlbm4tc3RhdGUtcy1hYXJvbi1icm9va3MtZWFybnMtYnJv bnplLWluLXBhcmlzLW9seW1waWNzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzkmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK