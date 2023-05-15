The 2023 edition of the White Out will officially be Penn State vs Iowa. CBS announced on Monday that the network will carry the matchup with an 8:00 p.m. start time.

Notably, it will be the first White Out to not be televised on ESPN or its family of networks.

This past season, Penn State hosted Minnesota for its annual White Out matchup. A 45-17 win for the Nittany Lions. This will be the second time that the Hawkeyes will be the Nittany Lions White Out opponent. They were also their opponent back in 2009, a 21-10 win for the Hawkeyes.

Penn State last played Iowa in 2021, a 23-20 win for the Hawkeyes. As many Penn State fans likely remember, the Nittany Lions in that matchup held an early double-digit lead before a Sean Clifford injury drastically turned the momentum of the game, eventually leading to their eventual loss.

Penn State also announced the themes for their other home games. They are as follows;

Helmet Stripe Game - September 3: vs West Virginia (7:30 pm - NBC)

Spirit Day Thon - September 9: vs Delaware

White Out - September 23: vs Iowa (8:00 pm - CBS)

Generations of Greatness Homecoming - October 14: vs UMass

Military Appreciation Day - October 28: vs Indiana

Stripe Out - November 11: vs Michigan

Senior Day - November 18: vs Rutgers