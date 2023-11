The sophomore quarterback checked out of the game midway through the third quarter a few plays after taking a big hit to his shoulder on a scramble. He was relieved by redshirt freshman quarterback Beau Pribula.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar left Penn State's matchup against Rutgers on Saturday with a suspected injury.

Prior to leaving the game, Allar was 6-for-13 in the game for 79 yards. Penn State was winning at the time of the suspected injury 10-6.

