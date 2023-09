Penn State sophomore quarterback Drew Allar has been named the Big Ten offensive player of the week for his performance against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday night.

Allar, a 6-foot-5 quarterback out of Medina, Ohio, completed 21-of-29 passing attempts in the game for 325 yards and three touchdowns while throwing zero interceptions. Two of his passing touchdowns landed in the hands of junior wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, including one that went for 72 yards on the Nittany Lions' fourth play from scrimmage.

"I thought he did a really good job of managing the game from a decision-making standpoint," Penn State head coach James Franklin said on Saturday night following the win. "He's extremely poised. Like we've talked about in the past, he's mobile for a big guy who does a great job of climbing a pocket and keeping his eyes up. I was very pleased. And then on top of that we were able to spread the ball around. I think if I'm correct here to nine different receivers. That's a positive as well. He was able to get a ton of guys involved in the game."

Behind Allar's terrific performance, Penn State would defeat West Virginia 38-15 to open up their 2023 season. The Nittany Lions will now take on the Delaware Blue Hens this upcoming Saturday at noon.