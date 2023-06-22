Pickett who is listed as a 6-foot-4, 202-pounds guard was selected by the Indianapolis Pacers with the No. 32 pick in the second round of the NBA Draft, but then was traded to the Denver Nuggets.

Pickett originally spent three seasons with the Siena following a few seasons at the Aquinas Institute in New York before doing a prep year with Spire Academy out in Ohio, where he averaged a double-double his senior year with 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.

After his time at Siena, Pickett joined the Nittany Lions prior to the 2021-22 season via the transfer portal and immediately became the team's top scoring option as he led the Nittany Lions with 13ppg along with 4.3rpg and 4.4apg.

The following year aka this past season, he took his game to another level as he pushed near triple-double numbers scoring 17.7ppg to go with 7.4rpg and 6.6apg on 50.8% shooting from the field and 38.1% from three. While the numbers are always nice, Pickett also helped to lead the team to the Big Ten Conference Tournament Finals and the second round of the NCAA Tournament, a feat that the program hasn't accomplished since 2001.