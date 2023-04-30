Pickett this past season for Penn State was one of the best players in the entire country and a consensus All-American, averaging 17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. It was an incredible season for the former Siena guard in his second season with the Nittany Lions that help propelled the program to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in over a decade. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard recorded 34 double-digit scoring efforts this season including 13 games of 20+ points. He also recorded seven double-doubles and one triple-double. ESPN currently has Jalen Pickett as the 76th overall prospect in this year's draft.

Lundy, on the other hand, offers a three-and-d forward which is a great way in today's game to get yourself to the NBA. The 6-foot-6, 219-pound Lundy averaged 14.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists for the Nittany Lions over 36 games this season. He was also solid on the defensive side of the court, posting a defensive rating of 103.1 while posting a defensive win share of 1.5, the highest in his career. Like Pickett, Lundy was a reliable and consistent scorer for the Nittany Lions with 31 games of double-digit points and 19 games of 15 or more points.