Penn State's Kobe King earns Butkus Award watch list honor
Penn State linebacker Kobe King has earned a nod on the Butkus Award watch list. The award is annually given to the nation's top linebacker as seen in the eyes of the Downtown Athletic Club of Orland.
It is the first watch list honor for King this preseason and 18th total watch list honor for the Nittany Lions this fall.
The redshirt junior out of Detroit Michigan enters the 2024 season with 30 career games played including 11 starts, all 11 starts coming in 2023. In 2023, he recorded a career high 59 tackles including 39 solo tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. He ultimately earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors from both the Big Ten coaches and media.
In 2024, King will be looked upon to be one of the Nittany Lions' leaders on defense including the leader of their linebacker room as Abdul Carter makes the move to defensive end.
|AWARD
|PLAYER 1
|PLAYER 2
|
Maxwell
|
Drew Allar
|
Nicholas Singleton
|
Doak Walker
|
Kaytron Allen
|
Nicholas Singleton (2)
|
Walter Camp
|
Nicholas Singleton (3)
|
Abdul Carter
|
Nagurski
|
Abdul Carter (2)
|
Paul Hornung
|
Nicholas Singleton (4)
|
Outland Trophy
|
Sal Wormley
|
Lou Groza
|
Chase Meyer
|
Ray Guy
|
Riley Thompson
|
Mannelly
|
Tyler Duzansky
|
Davey O'Brien
|
Drew Allar
|
Bednarik Award
|
Kevin Winston Jr
|
Abdul Carter (3)
|
Lott IMPACT Trophy
|
Abdul Carter (4)
|
Dani Dennis-Sutton
|
Butkus Award
|
Kobe King
--------------------------------------------------------------
