PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Penn State's Kobe King earns Butkus Award watch list honor

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State linebacker Kobe King has earned a nod on the Butkus Award watch list. The award is annually given to the nation's top linebacker as seen in the eyes of the Downtown Athletic Club of Orland.

It is the first watch list honor for King this preseason and 18th total watch list honor for the Nittany Lions this fall.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement

The redshirt junior out of Detroit Michigan enters the 2024 season with 30 career games played including 11 starts, all 11 starts coming in 2023. In 2023, he recorded a career high 59 tackles including 39 solo tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. He ultimately earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors from both the Big Ten coaches and media.

In 2024, King will be looked upon to be one of the Nittany Lions' leaders on defense including the leader of their linebacker room as Abdul Carter makes the move to defensive end.

Penn State Watch List Tracker
AWARD PLAYER 1 PLAYER 2

Maxwell

Drew Allar

Nicholas Singleton

Doak Walker

Kaytron Allen

Nicholas Singleton (2)

Walter Camp

Nicholas Singleton (3)

Abdul Carter

Nagurski

Abdul Carter (2)

Paul Hornung

Nicholas Singleton (4)

Outland Trophy

Sal Wormley

Lou Groza

Chase Meyer

Ray Guy

Riley Thompson

Mannelly

Tyler Duzansky

Davey O'Brien

Drew Allar

Bednarik Award

Kevin Winston Jr

Abdul Carter (3)

Lott IMPACT Trophy

Abdul Carter (4)

Dani Dennis-Sutton

Butkus Award

Kobe King

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcGVubi1zdGF0ZS1zLWtvYmUta2luZy1lYXJucy1idXRrdXMt YXdhcmQtd2F0Y2gtbGlzdC1ob25vciIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewog ICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwg ZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0Iilb MF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdy ZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxh c3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4 L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShz LCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZj Mj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGcGVubnN0YXRlLnJpdmFscy5j b20lMkZuZXdzJTJGcGVubi1zdGF0ZS1zLWtvYmUta2luZy1lYXJucy1idXRr dXMtYXdhcmQtd2F0Y2gtbGlzdC1ob25vciZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDc5JmN2PTIu MCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29t U2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==