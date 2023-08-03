Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!

Singleton was named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list, annually given out to the country's most versatile player while Ellis was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, annually given to college football's top athlete when it comes to community service.

Singelton, the defending Big Ten Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year, was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list this preseason. Last season as a true freshman, he rushed for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns while earning third-team All-Big Ten honors and was named a Freshman All-American by both FWAA and ESPN.com.

Ellies is the team's 2022 Public Service Award winner and was named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team watch list this preseason as well. While being one of Penn State's top athletes when it comes to community service, Ellies has also carved out a nice role with the Nittany Lions with 30 career games, including two starters. Last season, he recorded 15 tackles, including two tackles for a loss and one sack.

Penn State got fall camp started on Wednesday evening as they prepare for their September 2 season opener against the West Virginia Mountaineers.