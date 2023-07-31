Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!

Heading into his sophomore season at Penn State, running back Nicholas Singleton added some preseason accolades to his resume on Monday, being named to the 2023 Maxwell Award preseason watch list. He was the only Nittany Lion named to the watch list on Monday.

Singleton was the lone player from Penn State and one of just 12 players from the Big Ten to receive watch list honors.

The Shillington (PA) native set the program record for most rushing touchdowns by a freshman with 12, becoming just the third freshman to cross the 1,000 rushing-yard plateau. Singleton's yardage mark only trails Saquon Barkley for the highest in Nittany Lions history by a freshman running back.

Last season also saw Singleton named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and AP Big Ten Newcomer of the Year, earning numerous Freshman All-American and All-Big Ten honors.

The Maxwell Award is presented to the most all-around player in college football as voted on by sportscasters, writers, and coaches. Last season's award went to USC QB Caleb Williams, who also won the Heisman Trophy.

This upcoming fall, Singleton will create one of the country's top-running duos as he works alongside fellow sophomore Kaytron Allen. Allen had a strong freshman season of his own, rushing for 867 yards and ten touchdowns last season across 167 rushing attempts. The Nittany Lions added Minnesota transfer and Williamsport native Trey Potts to the roster this offseason.