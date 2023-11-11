Same story, another year. On Saturday afternoon the Penn State Nittany Lions fell to the Michigan Wolverines 24-15. Another loss to another top-10 team for James Franklin, dropping his record It was a game that felt much like the Nittany Lions loss to Ohio State in Columbus. The defense fought and clawed against a very good offense, keeping the Nittany Lions alive. The offensive play calling and passing attack, however, did not. The Nittany Lions offense in the game totaled 238 yards of total offense, 164 of which came on the ground. Overall, it was a good day for the running backs and Allar who averaged 4.7 yards per carry but the passing attack failed miserably. The sophomore quarterback completed just 11-of-23 passing attempts for 74 yards and one touchdown, the final touchdown coming all but too late for the Nittany Lions. Ultimately, it's another loss for Penn State and James Franklin that will leave the Penn State faithful with more questions about the future and direction of the program. Let's go through and take a look at a few of the key moments in Saturday's loss for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State settles for a field goal early

One of the early critical moments of Saturday's game came on Penn State's second offensive drive of the game, as they drove down the field, moving the ball from their own 31-yard line to Michigan's 3-yard line. In a fourth-and-goal situation, the Nittany Lions chose to settle for a chip shot field goal to take a 3-0 lead. Michigan would answer right away with a touchdown to take a 7-3 lead and never looked back. In a game in which James Franklin spoke in his post-game press conference about points being at a premium, it is interesting that the 10th year head coach felt that setting for a field goal instead of going for a potential early touchdown was the better decision. Worst case scenario, Penn State would've had the Wolverines backed up in their endzone. While the difference wouldn't have ultimately made a difference, it certainly is a "What If?" type decision by James Franklin and his staff.

Michigan's back-to-back touchdown drives

After settling for a field goal, Penn State's defense needed a big stop to get the ball back after the offense left points on the board. Instead, Michigan would move the ball down the field rather quickly, picking up 75 yards on nine plays before Blake Corum was able to punch it in from a few yards out to give Michigan an early lead. After Penn State's offense responded with a three-and-out, the Wolverines continued to build offensive momentum with a second-straight scoring drive of six plays for 78 yards, this time with Donovan Edwards scoring from 22 yards out to make it a 14-3 Michigan lead. For most of Saturday, the Nittany Lion defense was pretty strong, but those back-to-back scoring drives are ones that the Nittany Lions would certainly want back. The two scoring drives ultimately gave the Wolverines what felt like at the time to be an insurmountable lead and it proved to be as the game progressed.

Nittany Lions find the endzone before halftime, fail two point conversion

Looking to garner some momentum before halftime and in desperate need of a score, Penn State's offense would find some of its earlier success. The drive was jumpstarted by one of the Nittany Lions' longest runs of the year, a 34-yard run by Kaytron Allen that moved the Nittany Lions into Michigan territory. The drive featured some fourth down creativity as well as Kaytron Allen found Drew Allar for a four-yard pass that gave the Nittany Lions a first down. One play later, Allar's own number would be called, giving Penn State a touchdown.

Following the touchdown, Penn State would go for a two-point conversion, looking to cut a 14-9 deficit to 14-11. Ultimately, the attempt would be no good. That being said, the analytics on that play, call for the Nittany Lions to go for it in that situation. While it was an unpopular decision, it was the correct call to go for two. Analytically, at least. Penn State's fourth quarter decision to go for the two point conversion? That's a different story that we'll discuss shortly.

Allar third quarter fumble dooms Penn State

On Penn State's first drive of the second half, the Nittany Lions would put together the beginning of what appeared to be a quality drive. They started the drive by moving the ball from their own 25-yard line to their own 46. On third-and-short, Drew Allar would keep the ball on a draw, picking up the first down. However, Michigan defensive lineman Dayshaun Benny would knock the ball out of Allar's hand, allowing the Wolverines to recover and take over on the Nittany Lions side of the field. Michigan would take advantage of the Allar turnover, converting it into a field goal, making it a 17-9 game. Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, the Wolverines were able to burn over eight minutes of clock off despite going just 45 yards. The touchdown ball but sealed the Nittany Lions' fate in the loss.

A curious decision to go for it on fourth down

In a series of poor decisions in the fourth quarter, Penn State made the decision to go it on 4th and 6 from their own 30 yard line. Drew Allar on the play would throw an incomplete pass giving Michigan the ball at the Nittany Lions 30-yard line and one play later, Blake Corum rushed for a 30-yard touchdown to extend the Wolverines lead to 24-9. When asked about the decision, Franklin noted that he believed points were at a premium and some point or another, Penn Sate had to be aggressive. Notably, at the time, there was till over four minutes left on the clock and Penn State had two timeouts to work with.

Penn State scores late to narrow deficit but fails two point conversion

After going down 24-9, the Penn State offense would put together an eight play 75 yard drive that was capped off by Theo Johnson catching an eight yard reception to cut the deficit to 24-15. With the choice to make it an eight point game on an extra point, Penn State chose to go for a two-point conversion instead of taking the extra point, which theoretically would've kept the Nittany Lions alive. A missed two-point try would effectively end the game - which is exactly what occurred on Saturday afternoon. James Franklin when asked about the question in his post-game press conference gave mostly a non-answer about the call and referred to his statements regarding the Nittany Lions' decision to go for two in the first half.

