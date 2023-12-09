Advertisement
Penn State's Olu Fashanu named Walter Camp First-Team All-American

Heather Wiekel - Happy Valley Insider
Heather Wiekel - Happy Valley Insider (Heather Wiekel - Happy Valley Insider)
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State star offensive lineman Olu Fashanu was named a Walter Camp First-Team All-American on Friday night, making him the 102nd first-team in Penn State history and the Nittany Lions first since Micah Parsons.

Additionally, he is the 15th Nittany Lion in the James Franklin era to earn All-American honors. With the first-team selection, Fasahnu also becomes the first Nittany Lion to earn All-America honors in back-to-back seasons since offensive lineman Levi Brown in 2005 and 2006 and the first offensive lineman since 2010 to be named a first-team All-American.

The Waldorf, Maryland native was also named the Rimington-pace Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from both the coaches and media this season.

This season, Fashanu started in all 12 of Penn State's games as a team captain and did not allow a single snap throughout the season, with over 350 passing blocking snaps. In 2022, Fashanu earned second and third-team All-American honors from Walter Camp and Phil Steele despite being kept to just eight games due to injury. He also did not allow a sack in 2022 over 281 snaps, giving him nearly 650 passing blocking snaps the last two seasons in which he hasn't allowed a sack.

The former four-star prospect is expected to enter the upcoming NFL Draft where he will be a projected top-10 draft pick. Last season, Fashanu shocked many, turning down being a likely top-10 pick to return to the Nittany Lions and earn his degree.

