On Friday, Penn State's offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and running back Nicholas Singleton were both named to the Walter Camp Award watch list. The Walter Camp Award, one of the oldest awards in college football, is given out annually to the best player in college football.

For the 6-foot-6, 319-pound Fashanu, it's the second watch list he's been named to this preseason. He was also named to the Outland Trophy watch list, annually given to the country's best interior lineman, no matter the side of the ball.

Fashanu is coming off an All-American season in 2022 and was one of the best offensive linemen in the nation last season. Despite being a potential first-round pick in this past April's NFL Draft, Fashanu chose to return to Penn State for the 2023 season. Now, entering this fall, Fashanu is expected to be a potential top-10, if not top-five, NFL Draft pick next April.

For Singleton, it's his fourth watchlist nomination. He has also been named to the Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award, and Paul Hornung Award watch lists. The 2022 Big Ten Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year rushed for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns last season while earning third-team All-Big Ten honors last season. He was also chosen as a Freshman All-American by multiple outlets.

The sophomore tailback will lead the Nittany Lions backfield this fall alongside fellow sophomore Kaytron Allen, who ran for over 800 yards of his own as a true freshman last season.

Penn State Nittany Lions on 2023 preseason watch lists

RB Kaytron Allen: Doak Walker Award

LB Abdul Carter: Lott IMPACT Trophy, Bronko Nagurski Award, Butkus Award

WR Dante Cephas: Biletnikoff Award

DT Dvon Ellies: Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, Wuerffel Trophy

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu: Outland Trophy, Walker Camp Award

LB Curtis Jacobs: Butkus Award

TE Theo Johnson: Mackey Award

DB Kalen King: Lott IMPACT Trophy, Bronko Nagurski Award, Jim Thorpe Award

DE Chop Robinson: Bronko Nagurski Award

RB Nicholas Singleton: Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award, Paul Hornung Award, Walker Camp Award

P Riley Thompson: Ray Guy Award