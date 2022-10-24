Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford delivered one of his best games as a Nittany Lion in his final White Out game on Saturday evening against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The sixth-year quarterback bounced back from an early interception and was fantastic for the Nittany Lions, completing 23-of-31 passing attempts for 295 yards and four touchdowns.

Behind Clifford's strong night, the Nittany Lions' offense totaled 31 points with the Cincinnati (OH) native on the field before true freshman Drew Allar led the Nittany Lions on two scoring drives of his own.



