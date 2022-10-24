Penn State's Sean Clifford named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
Nittany Nation
Staff
Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford delivered one of his best games as a Nittany Lion in his final White Out game on Saturday evening against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
The sixth-year quarterback bounced back from an early interception and was fantastic for the Nittany Lions, completing 23-of-31 passing attempts for 295 yards and four touchdowns.
Behind Clifford's strong night, the Nittany Lions' offense totaled 31 points with the Cincinnati (OH) native on the field before true freshman Drew Allar led the Nittany Lions on two scoring drives of his own.
During the game, Clifford also became Penn State's all-time completions leader with 722 career completions, surpassing Trace McSorley's 720.
It is Clifford's second Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor this season after also nabbing the honor for his week one performance against Purdue. It is also the fourth time overall in his career that he's earned the honor. On the season, Sean Clifford has completed a career-high 61.5% of his passes for 1,445 yards, 13 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He is currently on pace for 2,447 passing yards and 22 touchdowns.
The four-year starter will now look to lead the No. 13 Nittany Lions to an upset of No.2 Ohio State next weekend at Beaver Stadium.