On top of that, the program has only had 14 total players get their name called on draft night, but this year they could make some history as two former Nittany Lions are projected to be picked in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Penn State Basketball hasn't seen a former player selected in the NBA Draft since 2018 when former guard Tony Carr was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 51st pick in the second round.

According to NBADraft.net's most recent mock draft, both guard Jalen Pickett and wing Seth Lundy both being picked up late in the second round, as they have Lundy going No. 56 to the Memphis Grizzlies and Pickett No. 58 to the Philadelphia 76ers.

This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as both players played big roles in leading the team to the Big Ten Tournament finals and the second round the NCAA Tournament this past season.

Pickett led Penn State in scoring, as he averaged 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game all while shooting 50.8% from the field. Now Lundy was right behind him just about all of those categories as he averaged 14.4ppg, 6.2 rpg and shot 48.2% from the field and 44.1% beyond the arc.

On top of all that, both players also recently received invites to the 2023 NBA Combine, so stay tuned as both look to hear their names called on draft night to become first ever Penn State duo to do so.