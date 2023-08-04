Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!

Penn State junior tight end Theo Johnson was named to the Mackey Award watch list on Friday.

The Windsor, Ontario native has now been named to the watch list two years in a row. Last year, Johnson had a good sophomore season, coming on strong as the season went on, recording 20 receptions for 328 yards and four touchdowns.

In his career with Penn State, Johnson has totaled 43 receptions for 597 yards and five touchdowns over 31 career games and 16 career starts. Johnson had a career day last year in the Nittany Lions' White Out win over Minnesota, collecting five receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown.

Entering this fall, Johnson is expected to be the Nittany Lions starting tight end while redshirt junior Tyler Warren and redshirt sophomore Khalil Dinkins will be the program's main rotational tight ends. Redshirt freshman Jerry Cross and freshman Andrew Rappleyea will both look to carve out roles as the season progresses.

The Nittany Lions have had strong success at the tight end position over the last decade, with players such as Jesse James, Mike Gesicki, Nick Bowers, Pat Freiermuth, and Brenton Strange all finding their way into the NFL.