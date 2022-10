Penn State's annual White Out, this year scheduled for October 22 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers will be televised on ABC. The game previously had received a 7:30 p.m. kickoff time but now has received its official kickoff time.

The top-10 ranked Nittany Lions (5-0) will first have to No.4 Michigan this weekend in Ann Arbor in a matchup of unbeaten scheduled for a noon kickoff on Fox.

Penn State's matchup against Minnesota will be the second-straight season that the Nittany Lions' White Out will not be against Ohio State or Michigan. From 2012 to 2019, each of Penn State's White Out games was against either the Buckeyes or Wolverines.

All-time, the Nittany Lions are 9-8 in White Out games but have won four of their last five.