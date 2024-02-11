The loss drops the Nittany Lions to 12-12 on the season and 6-7 in Big ten play. Northwestern, on the other hand, improved to 17-7 and 8-5 in conference play as they look to make their second straight NCAA Tournament.

Penn State men's basketball three game winning streak has come to an end. On Sunday afternoon, the Nittany Lions fell to the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston

Nick Kern was the Nittany lions' best performer of the day with 16 points and seven rebounds while Zach Hicks had 11 points and five rebounds of his own.

Kanye Clary working his way back from an elbow to the face against Minnesota two weeks ago played just 13 minutes in the loss and was kept scoreless. Ace Baldwin totaled 17 points in the defeat but struggled from the floor, hitting just 4-of-13 shot attempts including 1-of-5 from there-point range.

In the first half, the Nittany Lions would get off to a strong start, jumping out to a 7-2 lead in the first three minutes including a pair of baskets from Qudus Wahab. Despite struggling from the floor for the first half, Northwestern would still find themselves in the lead for a majority of Saturday's game.

After withstanding the Nittany Lions' quick start, the Wildcats were able to nab a 16-12 lead by the 10:35 mark of the first half. The two sides would trade leads for most of the rest of the first half despite Northwestern missing nine of their last 10 shots from the field in the first half thanks to going to the line 11 times in the first half, hitting 10-of-11 shots. Seven of Northwestern's final 11 points in the first half came from the free throw line with under 10 minutes to play, allowing the Wildcats to take a 29-27 lead into halftime.

Northwestern in the first half shot just 28.6% from the field, and only 31.7% for the game.

But ultimately, their 22-for-27 performance from the charity stripe was the difference in Sunday's defeat for the Nittany Lions. For comparison, Penn State was 15-for-20 from the line for the game.

In the second half, the Nittany Lions would nab the lead in the first two and half minutes but Northwestern kept finding answers to each lead change. The Nittany Lions for the game held the lead for just 7:42 while Northwestern led the way for just under 25 minutes.

Overall, the lead changed hands nine times in Sunday's game with the score being tied nine times as well.

While the Nittany Lions struggled to find any sort of long sustained run in the second half, they would remain scrappy, keeping the game to a two or three possession game for the entirety of the second half. Northwestern would nab their largest lead of the game at eight points with 39 seconds remaining but Penn State wouldn't go down quietly. The Nittany Lions kept answering Northwestern's free throws in the final minute including Zach Hicks hitting a three-pointer from the top of the arch to cut Northwestern's lead to 66-63 with under three seconds remaining before Northwestern's Boo Buie hit a pair of free throws to give the game its ultimate finals core of 68-63.