One of Penn State's top safety targets Vaboue Toure has scheduled his official visit to Happy Valley, the Irvington (NJ) native announced on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety has scheduled his official visit to Penn State for June 9-11. He will be joining Georgia TE Caleb Odom that weekend thus far as official visitors on campus.

Toure was most recently on campus on January 29th on a one-on-one visit with the Nittany Lions staff. He also made a trip in October for the Nittany Lions' matchup with Ohio State.