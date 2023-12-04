Penn State WR Cristian Driver enters Transfer Portal
The transfer portal for all college football players around the country opened on Monday morning and two Penn State NIttany Lions have made their way into the transfer portal.
Wide receiver Cristian Driver, the son of former NFL star Donald Drive and punter Alex Bachetta both entered the portal. You can find more on Baccheta's portal entry, here. Audrey Snyder of The Athletic was the first to report the news.
Driver was a four-star athlete prospect out of Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas. The NFL legacy had offers from 40+ universities including Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC among others.
The Texas native recorded one reception this season for eight yards. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining at his next program.
