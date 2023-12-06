Advertisement
Penn State set for Big Ten opener against Maryland

Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

It has gone from bad to worse for Penn State to start the season as the Nittany Lions now sit at 4-4 on the year, losing each of their last four. The most recent defeat came at the hands of Bucknell, which dropped the Nittany Lions to a new low this season.

Mike Rhoades and company will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday and they travel to College Park to take on Maryland, who have also also struggled this year, falling to 4-4 after a loss to Indiana last Friday.

Penn State has had success against the Terrapins in recent times, holding a 5-2 record since the 2018-19 campaign, winning the second matchup last season 65-64, which snapped a two-game skid.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: December 6, 2023 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: XFINITY Center (17,950) -- College Park, Maryland

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst) / SiriusXM Ch. 372 & SXM App Big Ten Radio

STAT COMPARISON

Penn State STAT Maryland

75.8 (164)

PS/G

68.5 (293)

69.1 (146)

PA/G

63.0 (32)

44.1% (202)

FG%

41.2% (306)

54.3% (60)

2P%

53.1% (98)

29.4% (294)

3P%

22.7% (359)

72.4% (127)

FT%

67.7% (267)

36.0 (312)

REB/G

40.0 (196)

10.25 (224)

O-REB/G

12.62 (71)

0.90 (270)

AST/TO RATIO

0.84 (301)

71.9 (63)

TEMPO

67.1 (276)

1.073 (123)

OFF EFF

1.050 (175)

1.036 (145)

DEF EFF

0.946 (20)
OFF EFF = Offensive Efficiency / DEF EFF = Defensive EFF

RANKINGS COMPARISON

TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam

Penn State

127

91

104

Maryland

70

72

103
Sagarin and NET rankings will be added upon the intial release of both. NET is exepcted to be released in December

Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

PENN STATE PROJECTED STARTERS
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

14.4

2.1

3.3

G

Kanye Clary

15.1

2.6

2.6

F

Zach Hicks

7.6

4.3

1.3

F

Nick Kern

6.5

4.3

1.6

C

Qudus Wahab

11.0

9.4

0.9

Who is Maryland's projected starting five?

Maryland Projected Starters
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Jahmir Young

16.4

2.9

4.0

G

Deshawn Harris-Smith

8.1

4.9

2.4

F

Jordan Geronimo

6.3

4.1

0.8

F

Donta Scott

9.3

4.1

0.8

F

Julian Reese

14.9

9.6

0.8

Penn State vs Maryland Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE

Penn State

50.1%

16.5%

28.3%

38.2%

Maryland

45.7%

18.6%

33.4%

44.6%

