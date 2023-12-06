It has gone from bad to worse for Penn State to start the season as the Nittany Lions now sit at 4-4 on the year, losing each of their last four. The most recent defeat came at the hands of Bucknell, which dropped the Nittany Lions to a new low this season.

Mike Rhoades and company will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday and they travel to College Park to take on Maryland, who have also also struggled this year, falling to 4-4 after a loss to Indiana last Friday.

Penn State has had success against the Terrapins in recent times, holding a 5-2 record since the 2018-19 campaign, winning the second matchup last season 65-64, which snapped a two-game skid.