On Thursday, Wayne State University will be hosting one of the biggest college showcases of the year with the National College Showcase.

Penn State will be among the schools represented at the showcase. It is a star-studded showcase with prospects from around the country making their way to Detroit to take part in the camp. While we won't list every notable recruit in attendance, since it is a lot, we will list those who do hold offers from Penn State already heading into the camp.

Thursday's camp will offer the Nittany Lions' coaching staff in attendance to get a close look at their offered prospects. It also includes prospects that we may see work their way to Happy Valley later this month or in late July for one of the Nittany Lions' numerous prospect camps.

Here are Penn State targets who are expected to be in attendance.