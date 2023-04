One of Penn State's top wide receiver targets will be on campus Friday. River Rouge (MI)'s Nichoals Marsh announced his plans on Twitter late Thursday night.

DON'T HAVE RIVALS PREMIUM? SIGN UP TODAY FOR JUST $9.95/MONTH!

Marsh, a former Michigan State commitment, backed off his pledge last month and reopened his recruitment. The nation's 44th ranked player overall has over 30 scholarship offers including Auburn, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma. Miami and UCLA are also involved in his recruitment and have made good impressions thus far.