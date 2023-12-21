Penn State set to take on Le Moyne at home on Thursday
The Penn State Nittany Lions are set to take on Le Moyne in a bounce back game on Thursday night in the Bryce Jordan Center at 7:00 p.m. ET. Mike Rhoades and company were unable to start a new winning streak last time out, coming off of an upset victory over Ohio State, falling to Georgia Tech in overtime.
Penn State has never played Le Moyne on the hardwood, as the Thursday matchup will be the first between the two programs. The Dolphins are on a two-game winning streak heading into Happy Valley, notching wins over Dartmouth and Houghton.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: December 21, 2023 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- University Park, Pennsylvania
TV/STREAM: Peacock
Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)
STAT COMPARISON
|Penn State
|STAT
|Le Moyne
|
76.8 (138)
|
PS/G
|
75.6 (174)
|
72.4 (220)
|
PA/G
|
73.4 (244)
|
43.4% (255)
|
FG%
|
43.4% (255)
|
51.6.% (134)
|
2P%
|
46.7% (181)
|
31.5% (240)
|
3P%
|
34.6% (298)
|
72.3% (147)
|
FT%
|
77.0% (30)
|
35.4 (332)
|
REB/G
|
32.1 (304)
|
10.6 (192)
|
O-REB/G
|
6.9 (312)
|
1.02 (232)
|
AST/TO RATIO
|
1.32 (61)
|
71.4 (70)
|
TEMPO
|
69.1 (166)
|
1.083 (97)
|
OFF EFF
|
0.974 (306)
|
1.035 (146)
|
DEF EFF
|
1.144 (347)
RANKINGS COMPARISON
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|Haslam
|NET
|Average
|
Penn State
|
111
|
110
|
104
|
136
|
115.25
|
Le Moyne
|
343
|
331
|
331
|
307
|
328
Who is Penn State's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
14.4
|
1.9
|
3.9
|
G
|
17.1
|
3.4
|
2.5
|
F
|
7.4
|
3.7
|
1.2
|
F
|
6.6
|
2.6
|
0.1
|
C
|
10.0
|
9.0
|
0.7
Who is Le Moyne’s projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
Mike Depersia
|
5.9
|
4.5
|
4.3
|
G
|
Nathan McClure
|
7.1
|
4.2
|
1.8
|
G
|
Kaiyem Cleary
|
13.1
|
5.2
|
1.3
|
F
|
Luke Sutherland
|
16.0
|
3.0
|
1.5
|
F
|
Ocypher Owens
|
10.3
|
4.2
|
1.4
Penn State vs Le Moyne Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT RATE
|
Penn State
|
49.9%
|
15.1%
|
28.1%
|
35.3
|
Le Moyne
|
47.7%
|
15.3%
|
22.3%
|
25.7
--------------------------------------------------------------
