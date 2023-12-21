Advertisement
Penn State set to take on Le Moyne at home on Thursday

Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

The Penn State Nittany Lions are set to take on Le Moyne in a bounce back game on Thursday night in the Bryce Jordan Center at 7:00 p.m. ET. Mike Rhoades and company were unable to start a new winning streak last time out, coming off of an upset victory over Ohio State, falling to Georgia Tech in overtime.

Penn State has never played Le Moyne on the hardwood, as the Thursday matchup will be the first between the two programs. The Dolphins are on a two-game winning streak heading into Happy Valley, notching wins over Dartmouth and Houghton.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: December 21, 2023 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- University Park, Pennsylvania

TV/STREAM: Peacock

Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)

STAT COMPARISON

Penn State STAT Le Moyne

76.8 (138)

PS/G

75.6 (174)

72.4 (220)

PA/G

73.4 (244)

43.4% (255)

FG%

43.4% (255)

51.6.% (134)

2P%

46.7% (181)

31.5% (240)

3P%

34.6% (298)

72.3% (147)

FT%

77.0% (30)

35.4 (332)

REB/G

32.1 (304)

10.6 (192)

O-REB/G

6.9 (312)

1.02 (232)

AST/TO RATIO

1.32 (61)

71.4 (70)

TEMPO

69.1 (166)

1.083 (97)

OFF EFF

0.974 (306)

1.035 (146)

DEF EFF

1.144 (347)
OFF EFF = Offensive Efficiency / DEF EFF = Defensive EFF

RANKINGS COMPARISON

TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam NET Average

Penn State

111

110

104

136

115.25

Le Moyne

343

331

331

307

328
Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

PENN STATE PROJECTED STARTERS
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

14.4

1.9

3.9

G

Kanye Clary

17.1

3.4

2.5

F

Zach Hicks

7.4

3.7

1.2

F

Puff Johnson

6.6

2.6

0.1

C

Qudus Wahab

10.0

9.0

0.7

Who is Le Moyne’s projected starting five?

Le Moyne Projected Starters
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Mike Depersia

5.9

4.5

4.3

G

Nathan McClure

7.1

4.2

1.8

G

Kaiyem Cleary

13.1

5.2

1.3

F

Luke Sutherland

16.0

3.0

1.5

F

Ocypher Owens

10.3

4.2

1.4

Penn State vs Le Moyne Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE

Penn State

49.9%

15.1%

28.1%

35.3

Le Moyne

47.7%

15.3%

22.3%

25.7

