The Penn State Nittany Lions are set to take on Le Moyne in a bounce back game on Thursday night in the Bryce Jordan Center at 7:00 p.m. ET. Mike Rhoades and company were unable to start a new winning streak last time out, coming off of an upset victory over Ohio State, falling to Georgia Tech in overtime.

Penn State has never played Le Moyne on the hardwood, as the Thursday matchup will be the first between the two programs. The Dolphins are on a two-game winning streak heading into Happy Valley, notching wins over Dartmouth and Houghton.