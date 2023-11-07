Penn State men's basketball coach Mike Rhoades provided an update on Miami (FL) transfer forward Favour Aire following the Nittany Lions' 79-45 win over Delaware State on Monday night. The sophomore forward will miss around 4-6 weeks after suffering a break in his hand.

"Four to six weeks. It's somewhere in there," Rhoades said. "He's in a big cast. We got to get him right. You know, if it was you and I's fingers, it's a little break. His hands, it's a big break. We gotta get him right. We'll get him out there when he's ready."

As a freshman at Miami last season, Aire played in 14 games, scoring nine points in 38 total minutes. The former four-star recruit is expected to have a significant role for the Nittany Lions upon his return, but Rhoades will have to use the deploy of Qudus Wahab, Zach Hicks, and Leo O'Boyle in the front court for the time being.