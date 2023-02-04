No.9 Penn State drops to No.7 Ohio State, 4-2 in Game 2.

Penn State had a rough first period, getting outshot 13-8. With less than three minutes remaining in the first period, the Buckeyes’ Jaeden Leslie scored to give them a 1-0 lead.

Both teams struggled to stay out of the box, the Buckeyes with three penalties in the first period, with Mason Lohrei and Michael Gildon receiving theirs with less than two minutes remaining in the period to give the Nittany Lions a 5-on-3 to start the second period. Penn States’ Simon Mack also received an interference call that period.

The Nittany Lions out-shot the Buckeyes in the second period 14-13. Both teams had trouble staying out of the box, Penn Stae with two penalties and Ohio State with one in the period. Even with all the penalties, Tyler Gratton's lone goal of the period came at even strength.

Penn State's Jimmy Dowd Jr. was called for hooking with less than a minute left in the period, allowing the Buckeyes to start the third period with a man advantage.

While the third period had no penalties, it was high scoring. Davis Burnside scored less than three minutes into the period, giving the Buckeyes a 2-1 lead. Just over two minutes later, Dowd Jr. tied the game.



