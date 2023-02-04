Penn State splits on the road against Ohio State
No.9 Penn State drops to No.7 Ohio State, 4-2 in Game 2.
Penn State had a rough first period, getting outshot 13-8. With less than three minutes remaining in the first period, the Buckeyes’ Jaeden Leslie scored to give them a 1-0 lead.
Both teams struggled to stay out of the box, the Buckeyes with three penalties in the first period, with Mason Lohrei and Michael Gildon receiving theirs with less than two minutes remaining in the period to give the Nittany Lions a 5-on-3 to start the second period. Penn States’ Simon Mack also received an interference call that period.
The Nittany Lions out-shot the Buckeyes in the second period 14-13. Both teams had trouble staying out of the box, Penn Stae with two penalties and Ohio State with one in the period. Even with all the penalties, Tyler Gratton's lone goal of the period came at even strength.
Penn State's Jimmy Dowd Jr. was called for hooking with less than a minute left in the period, allowing the Buckeyes to start the third period with a man advantage.
While the third period had no penalties, it was high scoring. Davis Burnside scored less than three minutes into the period, giving the Buckeyes a 2-1 lead. Just over two minutes later, Dowd Jr. tied the game.
With less than five minutes remaining in regulation, the Buckeyes’ Tate Singleton gave them a 3-2 lead. The Nittany Lions pulled goaltender Liam Souliere with less than three minutes remaining, and Ohio State scored on the empty net to end the game 4-2
“Tonight is obviously not what we wanted. When you look at the big picture, coming out of here with points was really important, and this bye week could not come at a better time.” head coach Guy Gadowsky said. “We have to get healthy physically and then get sharp mentally and get ready for the push.”
A LOOK AT THE STATS
Wall moves into the top 10 on the all-time goal scorer list at Penn State.
Dowd Jr. scored his first goal since December third, breaking an 11-game pointless streak.
T. Gratton now has points in three straight games, which is one game shy of his career best.
The Nittany Lions are now 19-10-1 overall and 9-10-1 in the conference. The Buckeyes are 17-10-1 and 10-8-0 in the conference.
Both teams spent their fair share of time in the box, but the Nittany Lions were 0-3. and the Buckeyes were 0-2 on the powerplay.