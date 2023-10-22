Just over 90 seconds later, the Yellowjackets bounced back as Jordan Biro scored. Jarod Crespo takes a tripping penalty on Biro’s goal, and Josh Barnes takes the power play chance to give AIC the lead.

“The guy, he’s got an unfair weapon. His shot is just elite, it’s impressive. When he gets ready to get it off, he’s just so dangerous because it’s coming off his stick so quickly.” Head Coach Guy Gadowsky.

In game one, junior Ryan Kirwan opened the scoring in the second period to mark four goals in the first four games of the season. Kirwan’s point streak tied Kevin Wall ‘23.

Once again, heading into the third period, the Nittany Lions are trailing, but freshman Aiden Fink scores his first collegiate goal 3:19 into the frame on the power play. Xander Lamppa recorded the secondary assist for his second point on the night, and first time, he recorded multiple assists in a game.

Graduate transfer Tanner Palocsik sends the Nittany Lions home, scoring with less than five minutes left in regulation.

Though the Yellowjackets scored twice, their 12 shots on goal marked a Penn State program record for shots allowed.

In game two, Penn State didn’t play strong enough to record the win.

“No matter what happens, you have to be better and tougher on Saturday night. If you lose, you’d have to be better, but if you win, you know the other team is going to be tougher, and I don’t think we were.” Gadowsky quotes former Nittany Lion Nate Sucese.

Less than three minutes into the game, Matt Rickard scores on AIC's first shot and power play of the game, and once again, Penn State has to fight from behind.

A few minutes later, junior defenseman Simon Mack scores to tie the game. With just over four minutes remaining in the period, Julius Janhonen scores to give the Yellowjackets the lead back. With just over 15 seconds remaining in the period, Austen Long extends the lead to two.

After a slow start to the second period, Alexander Malinowski scores to give the Yellowjackets a three-goal lead. One minute later, the Nittany Lions start their comeback as senior Chase McLane notches his second goal of the season. Guy Gadowsky swaps out Liam Souliere and puts Noah Grannan in the net, hoping to get a spark going.

Junior Danny Dzhaniyev scored with less than five minutes to go in the frame to cut the deficit to one.

The third period was off to a slow start, but with less than four minutes to go, freshman Reese Laubach scored his first collegiate goal to tie the game. Less than two minutes later, AIC’s Casey McDonald scores to give the Yellowjackets the lead once again.

With just under two minutes to go, Gadowsky pulls his goalie for an extra skater with hopes of tying the game once again, but the Nittany Lions fall short as Brian Kramer scores an empty net goal.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t Souliere’s weekend recording a .777 save percentage, Grannan stepped in and recorded a .875 save percentage in his 25 minutes in net.

AIC’s goalies saw a lot of shots both nights, Nils Wallstrom recorded a .933 save percentage Friday night, facing 45 shots. Saturday night, Alexandros Aslanidis recorded a .900 save percentage facing 40 shots.

The loss marks Penn State's first loss of the season and AIC ‘s first win of the season. Penn State looks to bounce back on Thursday against Alaska Anchorage.