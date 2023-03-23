Since arriving as Penn State's defensive coordinator last spring, Manny Diaz's defense has become absolutely loaded in talent. The Nittany Lions have consistently pumped out NFL talent across the board, and could live up to the "Linebacker U" nickname this season. With only one key loss, sixth-year Jonathan Sutherland, Penn State will return its other contributors and have gained even more talent through the recruiting portal.

Carter is ready for stardom



As a consensus 4-star prospect coming out of Philadelphia, Abdul Carter came into State College with lofty expectations. After just one season, the sophomore has emerged as one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten. Carter improved as his freshman year continued, making 56 total tackles, 10.5 TFLs and a team-leading 6.5 sacks. He earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors, an impressive feat for a player who didn't start right away in 2022. Simply put, Carter's a freaky athlete. He has the speed of a running back but the strength of a lineman — physical gifts that set him apart. Watching Carter blitz the quarterback is fun, as he charges like a train into the backfield. Entering his second season in Diaz's defense, expect Carter to continue to blossom as the centerpiece of the linebacking corps.

Elsdon, Jacobs return



The Nittany Lions received good news this offseason, as junior Curtis Jacobs announced he'd return for at least one more season. Joining him is fellow junior Tyler Elsdon, who figures to take a starting position after starting all 13 games last season. Jacobs was a strong asset for Penn State last year, earning 52 tackles and four sacks. For a young linebacker room, getting a veteran back in the fold is a big boost. With the attention that Carter will likely get from opposing offenses, look for Jacobs to present his own problems from the other side of the field. Elsdon is another reliable name in the room that should take quality snaps. After 44 total tackles last season, he should continue to be around the ball and make plays for the Penn State defense.

Freshmen to watch