Class of 2025 three-star wide receiver De'zie Jones (Wayne, NJ) holds nearly 20 offers up to this point in his recruitment, including from Penn State, who offered the 6-foot, 175-pounder last November.

He also holds offers from several other Big 10 programs, including his home state school Rutgers, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Illinois and has several other Power Five offers as well.

As far as Penn State goes, Jones has been to State College a few times up to this point, and told Rivals in an interview that, while his recruitment remains wide open, the Nittany Lions have stood out amongst the rest.