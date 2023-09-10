In this week's Associated Press and USA TODAY Coaches' polls, the Penn State Nittany Lions saw no movement for a second straight week, staying put at No. 7.

In the AP Poll, the Nittany Lions were jumped by the Texas Longhorns, who moved all the way up to No. 4 after their upset win over Alabama. The Nittany Lions, at No. 7, sit ahead of Washington, Notre Dame, and Alabama in the top 10.

In the coaches poll, the Nittany Lions were jumped by Texas as well, who moved from No. 10 to No. 6 respectively. Washington, Tennessee, and Alabama round out the top 10 in the eyes of the coaches.

Below, you can find the full AP Poll and Coaches Polls rankings.