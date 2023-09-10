Penn State stays pat at No. 7 in both AP and Coaches polls
In this week's Associated Press and USA TODAY Coaches' polls, the Penn State Nittany Lions saw no movement for a second straight week, staying put at No. 7.
Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!
In the AP Poll, the Nittany Lions were jumped by the Texas Longhorns, who moved all the way up to No. 4 after their upset win over Alabama. The Nittany Lions, at No. 7, sit ahead of Washington, Notre Dame, and Alabama in the top 10.
In the coaches poll, the Nittany Lions were jumped by Texas as well, who moved from No. 10 to No. 6 respectively. Washington, Tennessee, and Alabama round out the top 10 in the eyes of the coaches.
Below, you can find the full AP Poll and Coaches Polls rankings.
AP Poll
1) Georgia
2) Michigan
3) Florida State
4) Texas
5) USC
6) Ohio State
7) Penn State
8) Washington
9) Notre Dame
10) Alabama
11) Tennessee
12) Utah
13) Oregon
14) LSU
15) Kansas State
16) Oregon State
17) Ole Miss
18) Colorado
19) Oklahoma
20) North Carolina
21) Duke
22) Miami
23) Washington State
24) UCLA
25) Iowa
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Clemson 86, Arkansas 33, TCU 19, Kansas 19, Tulane 17, Wisconsin 10, Kentucky 5, Mississippi St. 5, Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 3, Fresno St. 2, Wyoming 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Maryland 1, James Madison 1.
US LBM Coaches Poll
1) Georgia
2) Michigan
3) Florida State
4) Ohio State
5) USC
6) Texas
7) Penn State
8) Washington
9) Tennessee
10) Alabama
11) Notre Dame
12) Utah
13) Oregon
14) LSU
15) Kansas State
16) Oklahoma
17) Oregon State
18) UNC
19) Ole Miss
20) Duke
21) Colorado
22) Clemson
23) Miami
24) Iowa
25) UCLA
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES
Washington State 80; Kentucky 38; Texas Christian 26; Auburn 23; Texas A&M 21; Fresno State 21; Kansas 17; Tulane 16; Missouri 14; Maryland 14; Wake Forest 13; Oklahoma State 12; Central Florida 11; Arkansas 10; Syracuse 9; Cincinnati 8; Wisconsin 7; Mississippi State 7; Wyoming 6; Minnesota 6; Air Force 5; South Carolina 3; Memphis 3; Louisville 3; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board