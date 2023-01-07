The Penn State Nittany Lions (8-0, 1-0 B1G)survived a slight scare in Madison, Wisconsin, last night, beating the Badgers (6-2, 0-1 B1G) 28-11. Despite the score line, the Badgers took the Lions into the 174-pound weight class all square in the team scores before Penn State's latest edition of "Murderers' Row" took over and locked up the dual by the end of the 197-pound bout.

Yesterday in the pre-match preview, I discussed a few of the bigger matches that would likely be good gauges of where some of the phenom freshmen are at the season's midway point. #15 Shayne Van Ness had a tall task with #2 Austin Gomez, and despite a 6-2 decision with a locked riding, SVN looked impressive. His ability to get in deep on Gomez on several shots was admirable, and Gomez is no slouch in terms of takedown defense.

Over the past ten years, there have been several upsets with Penn State's freshmen knocking off highly-ranked returning All-Americans or even NCAA Champions. Jason Nolf and I-Mar, Zain and Stieber, Megaludis and Sanders, Vincenzo and I-Mar.

SVN will only continue to improve; this loss may be the best thing for him in his young career. My hunch is that, by March, there will be a significant improvement, and the gap will be closed or even eliminated by that time.