Penn State survives slight scare from No. 13 ranked Wisconsin
The Penn State Nittany Lions (8-0, 1-0 B1G)survived a slight scare in Madison, Wisconsin, last night, beating the Badgers (6-2, 0-1 B1G) 28-11. Despite the score line, the Badgers took the Lions into the 174-pound weight class all square in the team scores before Penn State's latest edition of "Murderers' Row" took over and locked up the dual by the end of the 197-pound bout.
Notable Moments
Yesterday in the pre-match preview, I discussed a few of the bigger matches that would likely be good gauges of where some of the phenom freshmen are at the season's midway point. #15 Shayne Van Ness had a tall task with #2 Austin Gomez, and despite a 6-2 decision with a locked riding, SVN looked impressive. His ability to get in deep on Gomez on several shots was admirable, and Gomez is no slouch in terms of takedown defense.
Over the past ten years, there have been several upsets with Penn State's freshmen knocking off highly-ranked returning All-Americans or even NCAA Champions. Jason Nolf and I-Mar, Zain and Stieber, Megaludis and Sanders, Vincenzo and I-Mar.
SVN will only continue to improve; this loss may be the best thing for him in his young career. My hunch is that, by March, there will be a significant improvement, and the gap will be closed or even eliminated by that time.
Levi Haines gets a ranked win
Levi Haines looked unbelievable in his first ranked win against #16 Garrett Model, with a super impressive 16-6 major decision. An 8-2 lead after the first period basically set the tone for Haines as he continued to rack up points with takedowns. His pace was simply too much for Model to keep up with, and Haines even had over two-and-a-half minutes of riding time.
Match Roundup
125: #5 Eric Barnett WIS tech fall Gary Steen PSU, 15-0 0-5
133: #1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU maj. dec. #27 Taylor LaMont WIS, 14-5 4-5
141: #4 Beau Bartlett PSU maj. dec. Felix Lettini WIS, 12-3 8-5
149: #2 Austin Gomez WIS dec. #15 Shayne Van Ness PSU, 6-2 8-8
157: Levi Haines PSU maj. dec. #16 Garrett Model WIS, 16-6 12-8
165: #5 Dean Hamiti WIS maj. dec. Matt Lee PSU, 18-6 12-12
174: #1 Carter Starocci PSU maj. dec. Josh Otto WIS, 22-8 16-12
184: #1 Aaron Brooks PSU tech fall Tyler Dow WIS, 16-0 (TF; 4:32) 21-12
197: #4 Max Dean PSU maj. dec. #14 Braxton Amos WIS, 11-2 25-11
285: #1 Greg Kerkvliet PSU dec. #11 Trent Hillger WIS, 6-2 28-11
*Wisconsin was deducted one team point at 197 for mat control*
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board