Both teams were off to a slow start in the first period. The Nanooks scored 13 minutes into the game as Anton Rubstov got one through Liam Souliere with the help of Brady Risk and Peyton Matsui. The Nanooks took a penalty shortly after their goal as Risk got called for a slash.

The Nittany Lion’s power play had been struggling all season, but they have capitalized on it in the past few games. The slash cost the Nanooks their lead as Ryan Kirwan got his second power-play goal of the series, with Connor McMenamin and Jimmy Dowd Jr. getting the assists.

The Nittany Lions were outplayed and outshot 16-12 in the first period, but the power play saved them.

The second period was scoreless, but both teams had great chances. The Nanooks' Zachary Power took a hooking penalty midway through the second, but the Nanooks killed it off.

With six minutes left in the second, Ashton Calder was called for contact to the head. However, the Nittany Lions kept the Nanooks from scoring on the five-minute major, taking that momentum into the third period.

Neither team got many shots off in the second period as the Nanooks outshot the Nittany Lions 10-7.

Penn State dominated the third period outshooting the Nanooks 17-8. The Nanooks' A.J. Macauly took a hooking penalty eight minutes into the third period. Penn State scored its second power-play goal of the night as Ben Schoen knocked one in with the help of Christian Sarlo and Ture Linden.



