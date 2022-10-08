For the Penn State Nittany Lions, getting out to fast starts has always been a tone setter. Head coach Guy Gadowsky was not too pleased with his squad's start in Game 1 of the series against the Canisius Golden Griffins. Saturday however was a different storyline. "We didn't give up much. We were generating offense, but weren't cashing in," Gadowsky said. "We weren't actually hitting the net as much as we would have liked. But once we started doing that the pucks started going in and we were doing a pretty good job defensively." Three Nittany Lions made their collegiate debut in Saturday's tilt, including freshman goaltender Noah Grannan. It was a bit of a surprise considering how strong Liam Souliere played in Game 1 with 34 saves on 35 shots. Gadowsky said after the game that Souliere is a little bit injured and told the young goalie that he was going to start. "Anytime a freshmen comes in and plays his first game in college hockey it's special, " Gadowsky said. "You don't know how they're gonna react and it's nerve wracking. I thought he handled himself very well." Grannan ended the night with 28 saves and really started to shine when Penn State had to kill off a long 5-on-3 Canisius power play. How it happened Getting that fast start also meant scoring first. Penn State got right on the power play just two minutes into the contest. Christian Berger made no mistake rifling a puck bar-down giving the Nittany Lions an early 1-0 lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtTbmlwZSB5b3UgdmVyeSBtdWNoISZxdW90OyAtIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaG90X2p1aWN5X2JlcmdyP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBob3RfanVpY3lfYmVyZ3I8L2E+LCBwcm9iYWJs eS48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV2VBcmU/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXZUFyZTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hvY2tleVZh bGxleT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hvY2tl eVZhbGxleTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3k5dHdFeGdFaWoi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95OXR3RXhnRWlqPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBl bm4gU3RhdGUgTWVu4oCZcyBIb2NrZXkgKEBQZW5uU3RhdGVNSEtZKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZU1IS1kvc3RhdHVz LzE1Nzg4NzQ3MTQ1MjAzMTM4NTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0 b2JlciA4LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

After the Golden Griffins responded with an even-strength goal from Nick Bowman, Ture Linden, who had two points in Friday's game, got his first as a Nittany Lion on a snipe from the faceoff circle.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UdXJlIGlzIG9mZiB0byBhIGhvdCBzdGFydCBpbiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSG9ja2V5VmFsbGV5P3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSG9ja2V5VmFsbGV5PC9h PiAoMUcsIDNBKSBpbiB0aHJlZSBhbmQgYSBoYWxmIHBlcmlvZHMgb2YgaG9j a2V5ISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dl QXJlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV2VBcmU8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WTjQ3RzNoNGJEIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vVk40N0czaDRiRDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQZW5uIFN0YXRl IE1lbuKAmXMgSG9ja2V5IChAUGVublN0YXRlTUhLWSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW5uU3RhdGVNSEtZL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc4ODc1 MjgwOTUyNjc2MzUyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgOCwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Linden's line combined for 10 points on Saturday. Kevin Wall had one goal and three assists. Ryan Kirwan had two goals and one assist and Linden had a goal and a pair of assists himself. The chemistry amongst the trio has been evident. "He couldn't have fit in any better," Wall said. "He wins a ton of draws, creates a lot of offense for us and obviously he's very skilled hockey player and puts the puck in the back of the net." Kirwan extended the Penn State lead off of Jimmy Dowd Jr.'s shot from the point.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW4gYWx3YXlzIGNvdW50IG9uIEtpcndhbi4g8J+YpDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcnlhbjQ0a2lyd2FuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkByeWFuNDRraXJ3YW48L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW5uU3RhdGVNSEtZP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBQZW5uU3RhdGVNSEtZPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v SDBVYUVUNlhHbSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0gwVWFFVDZYR208L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgUGVubiBTdGF0ZSBPbiBCVE4gKEBQZW5uU3RhdGVPbkJUTikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW5uU3RhdGVPbkJUTi9z dGF0dXMvMTU3ODg4NzUxMzU1NjgwMzU4ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDgsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

A huge turning point in the game came mid-way through the second period with Penn State already short-handed. Jarod Crespo was assessed a five-minute major penalty for boarding. After Daniel DiGrande made it 3-2 with a power-play goal, the Golden Griffins had the momentum in their favor. Grannan came up with very important saves and the tide was turned immediately when Ben Schoen found a streaking Tyler Gratton to make it 4-2 Penn State.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4z77iP4oOjIG1vcmUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9QZW5uU3RhdGVNSEtZP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQZW5uU3Rh dGVNSEtZPC9hPiBnb2FscyBjb21pbuKAmSByaWdodCBhdCB5YS4g8J+RgCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYW91b3ZreVc3MyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2FvdW92a3lXNzM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGVubiBTdGF0ZSBPbiBC VE4gKEBQZW5uU3RhdGVPbkJUTikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9QZW5uU3RhdGVPbkJUTi9zdGF0dXMvMTU3ODkwOTYxODM4MTkzNDU5 ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The game started to get chippy going into the third period. But Gadowsky turned to his top line yet again to get the blue and white back into the game. Kirwan notched his second goal of the game on the power play and Wall added his third assist of the night. Wall added an incredible goal to make it 6-2, which was the 10th point for his line.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZXZpbiBXYWxsLCB0aGUgcGljaywgdGhlIGRhbmdsZSwgdGhlIGZp bmlzaCEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9T Q1RvcDEwP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU0NU b3AxMDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2MwRUFrVHFCOWkiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jMEVBa1RxQjlpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBlbm4g U3RhdGUgTWVu4oCZcyBIb2NrZXkgKEBQZW5uU3RhdGVNSEtZKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZU1IS1kvc3RhdHVzLzE1 Nzg4OTgxODY2OTcwMDMwMDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2Jl ciA5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Takeaways