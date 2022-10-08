News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-08 21:33:01 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Penn State Hockey Sweeps Canisius to open the new season

Jacob Cheris • NittanyNation
Hockey Writer
@JCheris17
Jacob is currently a senior at Penn State majoring in broadcast journalism. He is from Gaithersburg, Maryland and has played hockey for almost 13 years. His favorite team is the Washington Capitals.

For the Penn State Nittany Lions, getting out to fast starts has always been a tone setter. Head coach Guy Gadowsky was not too pleased with his squad's start in Game 1 of the series against the Canisius Golden Griffins. Saturday however was a different storyline.

"We didn't give up much. We were generating offense, but weren't cashing in," Gadowsky said. "We weren't actually hitting the net as much as we would have liked. But once we started doing that the pucks started going in and we were doing a pretty good job defensively."

Three Nittany Lions made their collegiate debut in Saturday's tilt, including freshman goaltender Noah Grannan. It was a bit of a surprise considering how strong Liam Souliere played in Game 1 with 34 saves on 35 shots. Gadowsky said after the game that Souliere is a little bit injured and told the young goalie that he was going to start.

"Anytime a freshmen comes in and plays his first game in college hockey it's special, " Gadowsky said. "You don't know how they're gonna react and it's nerve wracking. I thought he handled himself very well."

Grannan ended the night with 28 saves and really started to shine when Penn State had to kill off a long 5-on-3 Canisius power play.

How it happened

Getting that fast start also meant scoring first. Penn State got right on the power play just two minutes into the contest. Christian Berger made no mistake rifling a puck bar-down giving the Nittany Lions an early 1-0 lead.

After the Golden Griffins responded with an even-strength goal from Nick Bowman, Ture Linden, who had two points in Friday's game, got his first as a Nittany Lion on a snipe from the faceoff circle.

Linden's line combined for 10 points on Saturday. Kevin Wall had one goal and three assists. Ryan Kirwan had two goals and one assist and Linden had a goal and a pair of assists himself. The chemistry amongst the trio has been evident.

"He couldn't have fit in any better," Wall said. "He wins a ton of draws, creates a lot of offense for us and obviously he's very skilled hockey player and puts the puck in the back of the net."

Kirwan extended the Penn State lead off of Jimmy Dowd Jr.'s shot from the point.

A huge turning point in the game came mid-way through the second period with Penn State already short-handed. Jarod Crespo was assessed a five-minute major penalty for boarding.

After Daniel DiGrande made it 3-2 with a power-play goal, the Golden Griffins had the momentum in their favor. Grannan came up with very important saves and the tide was turned immediately when Ben Schoen found a streaking Tyler Gratton to make it 4-2 Penn State.

The game started to get chippy going into the third period. But Gadowsky turned to his top line yet again to get the blue and white back into the game. Kirwan notched his second goal of the game on the power play and Wall added his third assist of the night.

Wall added an incredible goal to make it 6-2, which was the 10th point for his line.

Takeaways

Linden makes huge impact: Linden has had an incredible impact on this Penn State team. The goals and the assists are nice, but Linden also won 16-of-23 faceoffs.

"For the people that know him best, they talked more about his 200-foot game than they do about his offense and faceoffs." Gadowsky said.

Penalties still causing issues: Penn State once again found itself on the penalty sheet a lot. The Nittany Lions let up two power-play goals and struggled to get the puck out of the defensive zone numerous times. They had 15 penalty minutes in the game.

"You never want to be down on the kill like that for that long," Wall said. [Cause[ then you play five-on-five and the lines get mixed up and you can't really get that momentum. So to have those huge kills by Grannan and our PK gave us that momentum to keep going and get up to seven [goals]."

Grannan leaving a mark: While letting up five goals is not ideal, Grannan was thrown into the fire in a last minute situation. He is a big goaltender and covered a lot of net. There were a lot of high danger chances in the slot that he failed to stop, but there is only so much goaltenders can do in those situations.

Penn State is back in action next week for a home and home series against Mercyhurst on Oct. 13.

