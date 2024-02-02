Penn State's most anticipated home matchup of the year against the Ohio State Buckeyes did not disappoint, as the first half the dual was filled with close matches and challenges, but the Lions pulled away in the latter half of the dual to maintain their undefeated record. It was the Lions' 9th consecutive win against the Buckeyes.

Braeden Davis and Beau Bartlett both got away with tight decisions that ended with challenges from Tom Ryan and the Ohio State staff. Both were unsuccessful but tight calls. The Lions dropped one of the opening five bouts as Nic Bouzakis beat Aaron Nagao 13-10, but Davis, Bartlett, Kasak, and Haines all managed to win their matches, with Haines getting a major decision against Isaac Wilcox.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbiB3aGF0IHdvcmxkIGlzIHRoaXMgbm90IGEgdGFrZWRvd24/IPCf pJQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2dlRUllTTRjekwiPmh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9nZUVJZU00Y3pMPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVE5H RTdIaGlzbiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ROR0U3SGhpc248L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgVGhlIFdyZXN0bGluZyBSb29tIChQYXQgTWluZW8pIChATXJQYXRN aW5lbykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NclBhdE1pbmVv L3N0YXR1cy8xNzUzNTY2NDY3NTUzOTQzOTI5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Mitch Mesenbrink and Carter Starocci both took decisions before Bernie Truax was up and looked great, but got caught and pinned by Ryder Rogotzke. Aaron Brooks came back out for the Lions and got a technical fall over Luke Geog.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iaXQiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xOTc6IE5vLiAxIEFhcm9uIEJyb29rcyBQU1UgdGVjaCBmYWxsIE5v LiAyMiBMdWtlIEdlb2cgT1NVLCAyMi02IChURjsgNjoyMSk8YnI+UGVubiBT dGF0ZSAyNCwgT2hpbyBTdGF0ZSA5PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1BTVXdyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jUFNVd3I8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9meER3 RXdNelFVIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZnhEd0V3TXpRVTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBQZW5uIFN0YXRlIFdSRVNUTElORyAoQHBlbm5zdGF0ZVdSRVNUKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Blbm5zdGF0ZVdSRVNUL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzUzNTg5NjIxNzY4NzE2NzkwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDMsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=