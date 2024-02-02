Penn State takes 8 out of 10 against Ohio State in Rec Hall
Penn State's most anticipated home matchup of the year against the Ohio State Buckeyes did not disappoint, as the first half the dual was filled with close matches and challenges, but the Lions pulled away in the latter half of the dual to maintain their undefeated record.
It was the Lions' 9th consecutive win against the Buckeyes.
Braeden Davis and Beau Bartlett both got away with tight decisions that ended with challenges from Tom Ryan and the Ohio State staff. Both were unsuccessful but tight calls. The Lions dropped one of the opening five bouts as Nic Bouzakis beat Aaron Nagao 13-10, but Davis, Bartlett, Kasak, and Haines all managed to win their matches, with Haines getting a major decision against Isaac Wilcox.
Mitch Mesenbrink and Carter Starocci both took decisions before Bernie Truax was up and looked great, but got caught and pinned by Ryder Rogotzke. Aaron Brooks came back out for the Lions and got a technical fall over Luke Geog.
Greg Kervliet capped off the dual for the Lions with a major decision over Nick Feldman 12-0. Kerk accumulated nearly three minutes of riding time in his performance.
The Lions won the dual 29-9 in what was an excellent team effort.
All in all, it was a good performance for the Lions, and they will head to Iowa City next weekend to square off against the Hawkeyes, which should be the most interesting dual of the season.
