On Wednesday, the initial Rivals Top 100 for the 2026 recruiting cycle was released. Among the top 100 prospects are numerous Penn State targets, as well as 2026 running back commitment Messiah Mickens.

Below, you can see each Penn State target and their respective ranking in the initial top 100. Happy Valley Insider subscribers can click here to get the latest updates on each target.

Note these are not the only targets of Penn State's in the top 100 but those that we deemed worth knowing at this current time.