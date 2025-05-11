Penn State TE Target Pierce Petersohn Posts Impressive Track Numbers

Petersohn is an impressive athlete overall, a three-sport star at Triton playing football and basketball while also being a track star. At his latest meet on Saturday in the Gopher Conference Championships, Petersohn had a tremendous performance.

Over the coruse of the spring, Triton (MN) athlete Pierce Petersohn has emerged as one of Penn State's top offensive targets, with the Nittany Lions viewing the high school quarterback as a tight end.

On top of taking home four gold medals, Petersohn broke three facility records at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School in Janesville, Minnesota while also breaking two conference records.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Petersohn posted impressive times in both the 100m and 400m dashes. In the 100m dash, Petersohn posted a personal record of 11.03 as well as a career best 49.32 in the 400m dash.

Those numbers line up well with Petersohn's also measurable and testing number,s as he has a reported 40-yard dash of 4.54 and also has a career best high jump of 6-foot-10.

Petersohn continues to emerge as one of the more impressive athletes in the 2025 recruiting cycle, offering a unique blend of size at 6-foot-5 but also elite athleticism and explosiveness.

Penn State has been making strides with Petersohn over the last several months. When the Nittany Lions first got involved, Minnesota was a heavy favorite to keep the in-state prospect at home. But now, the Nittany Lions have made this recruitment a neck-and-neck race heading into official visit season.

Minnesota will get the first crack at Petersohn on May 30 before he makes trips to Iowa State on June 13 and finishes his official visit schedule with a trip to Happy Valley on June 20.