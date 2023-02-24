The news doesn't come as much of a surprise as the Nittany Lions have been heavily recruiting Odom since offering him in November.

Nittany Nation has confirmed that Georgia WR/TE Caleb Odom will be making an official visit to Penn State for the weekend of June 10.

The Carrollton (GA) native while ranked by Rivals as a wide receiver is being recruited by the Nittany Lions as a tight end. After offering him in November, the Nittany Lions have made quick work in his recruitment to jump near the forefront of it. Other programs at this moment that Odom appears to be high on includes Florida and Georgia Tech.

“With Penn State, it is kind of the same as with Florida, “Odom said. “I am texting with their coaches a lot, and they are texting my mom.," Odom told Rivals national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright back in January. "Their tight ends coach, coach (Ty) Howle, wants me up there. I may take an official up there or go up there for a Junior Day; I haven’t talked to their coach about that yet. That relationship is going well.”

In that interview he also noted North Carolina and Vanderbilt are also frequently in contact.

In terms of a timeline, the Georgia standout is looking at a June or July decision and originally planned to take two or three official visits. With the Nittany Lions locked in, it will now be interesting to see which of the four other schools named above, or perhaps another school are able to host Odom as well.

Notably, barring any sort of unofficial visit to campus this spring, it will be Odom's first trip to Happy Valley.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound tight end runs a reported 4.6 forty-yard dash and recorded 64 receptions for 1,121 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior for Carrollton.