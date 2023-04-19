Penn State to host pair of four-star prospects from Georgia powerhouse
Penn State Football is coming off one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the entire year but the grind is not stopping. On Wednesday, a pair of four-star, Rivals250 prospects from Loganville (GA) powerhouse Grayson High School announced that they'll be on campus this weekend.
2024 offensive lineman/center Waltclaire Flynn and four-star tight end Kylan Fox both announced their plans via Twitter.
Flynn is the nation's top-ranked center and 199th-best player nationally while Fox is ranked as the seventh-best tight end in the country and the nation's 223rd-ranked player overall.
Fox's visit to Penn State comes just two weeks after he released a top six that consisted of Florida State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Colorado, and UCF. His overall recruitment has been quiet in terms of recent intel, obviously staying south seems to be bit of a priority but at the same time, he does seem still quite open to schools outside that top six.
On Flynn's end, the Nittany Lions have not been a player for the most part but the nation's top center has shown the willingness to potentially come north with Michigan and Michigan State among schools in the race. We'll see if Penn State can establish itself as another contender in his recruitment. Outside the Wolverines and Spartans, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee, LSU, Texas A&M, and Texas are all in the race. UCF is among the schools that are pushing the hardest for him with an official visit already set.
Grayson has produced star products such as Robert Nkemdiche (no.1 overall prospect in 2013), 2017 ATH Deangelo Gibbs, 2019 DB Kenyatta Watson, 2019 LB Owen Pappoe, 2021 QB Jake Garcia, and 2013 RB Wayne Gallman among others. Penn State has signed one Grayson prospect in the past, that being 2013 defensive back Kasey Gaines. The Grayson Rams have won three GHSA 7A state championships since 2011.
The Nittany Lions currently hold 10 commitments in their 2024 recruiting class which is ranked eighth nationally. They have picked up five commitments since the beginning of the month including Wisconsin OL Donovan Harbour announcing his own commitment on Tuesday.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board