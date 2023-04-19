Penn State Football is coming off one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the entire year but the grind is not stopping. On Wednesday, a pair of four-star, Rivals250 prospects from Loganville (GA) powerhouse Grayson High School announced that they'll be on campus this weekend. 2024 offensive lineman/center Waltclaire Flynn and four-star tight end Kylan Fox both announced their plans via Twitter. Flynn is the nation's top-ranked center and 199th-best player nationally while Fox is ranked as the seventh-best tight end in the country and the nation's 223rd-ranked player overall.

Fox's visit to Penn State comes just two weeks after he released a top six that consisted of Florida State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Colorado, and UCF. His overall recruitment has been quiet in terms of recent intel, obviously staying south seems to be bit of a priority but at the same time, he does seem still quite open to schools outside that top six.

