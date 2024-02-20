The Penn Sate Nittany Lions will be getting their top defensive tackle target back on campus for their annual Blue White Spring Game. On Tuesday, Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman reported that Wilson will be visiting Penn State on April 13, one of four visits that the four-star Rivals250 prospect has set for this spring.



Advertisement

On top of his visit to Penn State, he'll also be making trips to Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Ohio State.

Penn State has put themselves in a very good position for Wilson as his recruitment continues to progress. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive tackle has made six unofficial visits to Penn State in his recruitment including his most recent coming last month for a Penn State Junior Day.

His visit in April will be his fourth visit to Penn State since last April.

