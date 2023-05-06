Penn State will open its 2023 season in front of a national audience.





The Nittany Lions will host West Virginia at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, on NBC. This is the first time Beaver Stadium has hosted a game on NBC, and the first season-opening night game since 2001.





Penn State leads the series with a 48-9-2 record, but the teams have not played since 1992, when the Nittany Lions won 40-26 in Morgantown.





The Mountaineers are entering their fifth year under head coach Neal Brown, looking to rebound from a 5-7 season in 2022.





Penn State is coming off a 11-2 season that included a Rose Bowl victory over Utah. The team hasn't lost a season opener since a 36-35 overtime loss against Indiana in 2020.