The event starts off with the Nittany Lions taking on the Yellow Jackets at Noon ET and being followed up by St. John's vs. Fordham men's basketball teams tipping off after that at 3:30 pm and St. John's vs. Villanova women's basketball wrap up the day with a 6 pm start.

For the first time since 2018, Penn State Basketball will make their return to Madison Square Garden as they will face off against Georgia Tech in a Holiday Festival event.

As mentioned above, the last time that the Nittany Lions played at Madison Square Garden was back in 2018 when the program won the 2018 National Invitational Tournament aka the NIT postseason event.

Now this year's matchup against Georgia Tech will mark the fifth time that the programs have ever met on the hardwood since 2016, with Penn State leading the series 3-1 all time. This will also be the first matchup between the two programs since 2016 when the Nittany Lions defeated the Yellow Jackets 67-60.

