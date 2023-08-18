As we continue to count down Penn State's top 25 preseason players here at Happy Valley Insider, next up is a player expected to impact the passing game in transfer wide receiver Dante Cephas .

Cephas comes to Penn State after a prolific career at Kent State. A Pittsburgh native where he was a high school teammate of Daequan Hardy at Penn Hills, Cephas has long had a relationship with the Nittany Lion coaching staff. Especially Terry Smith. Due to this, it was not a surprise at all when he chose the Nittany Lions after entering the transfer portal.

Last season, Cephas caught 48 passes for 744 yards and 3 touchdowns. While these were strong numbers, they were a step back from 2021 when Cephas had 1,240 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns on 82 receptions.

A big factor in the stats regression for Cephas in 2022 was injury as he was limited to just 9 games. Despite the injury, Cephas was still a first-team All-MAC performer last fall.

Cephas was expected to come to Happy Valley and seize a starting job as a wide receiver. Thus far, he finds himself in a battle in fall camp with Omari Evans for the third starting receiver spot. Even if Cephas does not begin the season as a "starter," he should still see as many reps as any receivers not named KeAndre Lambert-Smith and maybe Tre Wallace this fall while still being a key cog in the Nittany Lion offense.