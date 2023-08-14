When you have an All-Big Ten honorable mention as the 19th-ranked player on the team, it's probably a pretty good indication of how good this Penn State team could be heading into the fall. You could probably make an argument for Sal Wormley to be quite a few spots higher on our list, but that being said, we have the redshirt senior ranked 19th.

Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!

As referenced above, Wormley was an All-Big Ten honorable mention last year after starting all 13 games at right guard for Penn State. This came one year after he suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason that kept him out of the 2021 season in which he was expected to be a full-time starter.

Overall, according to Pro Football Focus, he did an excellent job of limiting quarterback hurries and pressures, with just 16 hurries allowed. Additionally, he allowed just three sacks on the season. However, Wormley, especially at the beginning of the season, had some up-and-downs, which shouldn't be surprising considering he missed the entire 2021 season. Pro Football Focus graded his pass blocking to just 46.1, though a very poor performance against Michigan highly impacted his overall season grade.

After his poor performance against Michigan, Wormley would bounce back quite well, including having three of his best games in the regular season's final three weeks. It was a sizeable step forward from his previous performances. If he can continue that positive development, the Nittany Lions will be in a very good spot this fall at the right guard position.

Despite some struggles, Penn State will take what Wormley gave them last season. Additionally, with some up-and-down play at right tackle, Wormley's play was likely impacted to a degree as well. If they can solidify that right tackle spot even more in 2023, Wormley should also benefit from that higher level of play.

Overall, Wormley should again compete for All-Big Ten honors this fall. We expect him to pick up where he left off last season and avoid some of the struggles that he had for parts of last season as well. It is also worth noting that Wormley is a reliable run blocker for the Nittany Lions and should once again serve as an integral part of the team's rushing success this fall.



